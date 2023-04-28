Ambulances can be reconstructed at much lower price in Ukraine

Head of Slava Ukraini Johanna-Maria Lehtme has said that for the NGO, the vehicles were reconstructed for 3,500 euros a piece. The reason why Slava Ukraini decided to have the vehicles reconstructed in Ukraine was that the works would have been even more expensive in Estonia.

"In Estonia, the price per vehicle is around 6,500 euros, whereas there, it can be done for 3,500 euros," Lehtme said in a recent interview with the daily Eesti Paevaleht.

The works are simple and require no special equipment or skills. It was a conscious choice by Slava Ukraini to make the cars robust and simple, so that anyone can drive and repair them.

Having shown the list of works and design drawings of the vehicles around in Lviv and its environs, Postimees received an offer in the city of Staryi Sambir to carry out the works for free. Prices are higher in Lviv, and at three garages, the offers were between 150 and 250 euros. Due to the vehicles contributing to the defense effort of Ukraine, discounts were offered by various garages and the prices ranged from 100 to 140 euros.

Postimees managed to find one garage in an industrial district of Lviv offering to carry out the works for more than 1,000 euros, with the price being 1,200 to 1,500 euros more specifically. This offer also included materials and spare parts, however.

According to Lehtme, building guerilla ambulances costs 3,500 euros in Ukraine, which is the price Slava Ukraini claims to have paid.