Estonian defense forces' infantry unit taking part in US-led operation in Iraq

The Estonian unit will perform tasks involving base protection, rapid response and the security of key personnel, military spokespeople told BNS.

"If the unit serves well, it will shape the reputation of Estonians and the Estonian unit. A lot depends on this company that is the first to go to the mission area," Commander of the Scouts Battalion Col. Ranno Raudsik said when sending the unit on its way.

The core part of the unit heading to Iraq is made up of the reduced infantry company ESTCOY-18 of the Scouts Battalion, to which are added the fighters of the Special Operations Force, a national support element as a rear unit and staff officers and non-commissioned officers,