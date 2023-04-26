Work underway to build Estonia's largest wind farm

Active work is underway in the former peat bog area of Tootsi to build roads and crane sites for the Sopi-Tootsi wind farm -- according to the developer, the construction is not disturbing the lives of the local residents, however, more construction equipment is moving around near the wind farm.
According to Janek Lillemagi, senior project manager at Enefit Green, the first activities for the construction of the wind farm began right at the beginning of the year.
"Deforestation and land improvement works are currently in full swing. We are working as quickly as possible to start laying the foundations this summer and to be able to start erecting the wind turbines next year. According to the plans, the park will start producing electricity by the end of 2024," he said.
According to Lillemagi, the North-Parnumaa municipality will see the establishment of the largest and most modern renewable energy area in the Baltic states.
"The output of the Sopi-Tootsi wind farm covers 8 percent of all electricity consumption in Estonia and thus significantly affects both the achievement of renewable energy goals and the region's security of supply. Together with the solar park planned nearby, a unique green energy production environment will be formed on the previously exhausted peat deposit," he said.
Altogether 38 wind turbines will be erected in the Sopi-Tootsi wind farm and the total capacity of the park will be 255 megawatts. The production of wind turbines is nearly 680 gigawatt-hours per year, which covers nearly 40 percent of Estonian domestic consumers' electricity needs and 8.5 percent of total electricity consumption.
Enefit Green's investment in Sopi-Tootsi amounts to 305 million euros. To ensure the necessary funds for the construction of the farm, Enefit Green has concluded long-term power purchase and sale agreements. In addition, Enefit Green has successfully participated in the state's lowest bid auction with the Sopi-Tootsi wind farm in the extent of 110 gigawatt-hours.
Enefit Green owns wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. Enefit Green has taken final investment decisions and proceeded to construction phase with six wind farms and four solar farms in Lithuania, Estonia, Poland and Finland with a total capacity of 596 megawatts.