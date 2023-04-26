Work underway to build Estonia's largest wind farm

According to Janek Lillemagi, senior project manager at Enefit Green, the first activities for the construction of the wind farm began right at the beginning of the year.

"Deforestation and land improvement works are currently in full swing. We are working as quickly as possible to start laying the foundations this summer and to be able to start erecting the wind turbines next year. According to the plans, the park will start producing electricity by the end of 2024," he said.

According to Lillemagi, the North-Parnumaa municipality will see the establishment of the largest and most modern renewable energy area in the Baltic states.

"The output of the Sopi-Tootsi wind farm covers 8 percent of all electricity consumption in Estonia and thus significantly affects both the achievement of renewable energy goals and the region's security of supply. Together with the solar park planned nearby, a unique green energy production environment will be formed on the previously exhausted peat deposit," he said.