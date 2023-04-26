Russia's secret strategy documents reveal plans involving Baltic states

Each country in the latest Kremlin documents is addressed in two separate texts. The first lists the "strategic interests of the Russian Federation" in different areas and at different periods. The second text outlines the risks that lie in Russia’s path.

A European intelligence source described the Russian Presidential Administration as a kind of think tank that, in addition to drafting Russian foreign policy prescriptions, also decides on the conduct of disinformation campaigns -- ways to weaken preexisting ties between and among allies.

"The Baltic papers are not about gaining influence in the respective countries," the source told Yahoo News, speaking on the condition of anonymity. "They’re rather a containment policy to prevent Russian influence from dwindling any further."

Few in the Kremlin, the source added, really think the Baltic states can be “brought back” into the Russian fold. A more realistic plan would be sowing internal opposition to keep them from slipping more completely into the Western one.

A different European intelligence official, who is aware of the documents, said it was very unlikely that the authors were aware of the forthcoming invasion of Ukraine, given how remote the prospects for success of their schemes now look in hindsight.