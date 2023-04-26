PM in Ukraine: Estonia believes in Ukraine's victory, future in EU, NATO

"Your struggle, your losses and your sacrifices have made this crystal clear: the path to lasting peace is to end grey zones in European security. NATO and EU enlargement have increased stability -- our region is a living example of this. Therefore, for peace in Europe, we need Ukraine in the European Union, we need Ukraine in NATO," the Estonian prime minister said.

She added that she would like to see Ukraine be able to start accession negotiations with the European Union by the end of the year if all the necessary conditions are met.

Kallas thanked Zelensky for inviting her to start the visit in Zhytomyr.

"Zhytomyr is the region that Estonia has decided to help to rebuild. We were the first to do so. This is a very clear practical confirmation of our faith in Ukraine and in Ukraine's victory. Reconstruction is not something which should be left for the future. We need to help Ukraine to start building their future already now," Kallas said.

The prime minister gave the example of the Ovruch kindergarten, the first stage of the construction of which will be completed by June 1.