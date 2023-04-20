Estonia to send Ukraine artillery shells

Estonia's latest aid package consists of 155-millimeter shells. In addition, Estonia will donate night vision devices and ammunition for small arms to the armed forces of Ukraine, spokespeople for the Ministry of Defense said.

According to Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, Estonia's initiative to send one million shells to Ukraine was approved in EU institutions with unprecedented speed and now Ukraine needs quick decisions from its European allies so that these projectiles actually reach Ukraine.

«That is, after a major and quick political step, the next step is to pack up the ammunition and send it to Ukraine, which is what we are doing with this package,» Pevkur said.

The shells are Estonia's contribution to the EU agreement initiated by Estonia itself to jointly send one million shells to Ukraine.

«I will also meet Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in Ramstein tomorrow, with whom we will discuss how and what else Estonia can do to help Ukraine,» Pevkur added.

Along with air defense, artillery ammunition is currently Ukraine's most critical military need in the fight against the aggressor. Ukraine goes through about 60,000-210,000 artillery shells every month, while the Russian Federation uses 600,000-1.8 million shells every month to destroy a single country and nation.