Estonia's population measured at 1,331,824 according to 2021 census

According to preliminary results by Eurostat, the five EU states with the largest population were Germany with 83.2 million people, France with 67.9 million, Italy with 59 million, Spain with 47.4 million and Poland with 37 million people, Statistics Estonia said on Friday.

The smallest EU member states by area were Malta with 500,000 people, Luxembourg with 600,000 people and Cyprus with 900,000 people. The latter three also have the smallest populations in the EU.

Eurostat published the preliminary population data on a grid distributing the territory of the European Union into 4.4 million cells each with an area one square kilometer.

«According to the population census data, less than half of them, or 1.8 million cells were populated while 2.6 million were inhabited. Spain and Sweden had the most inhabited areas,» leading analyst at Statistics Estonia Terje Trasberg said.

Across the EU NUTS 3 regions, the largest number of residents was recorded in the region of Madrid, 6.7 million people, followed by the region of Barcelona, 5.7 million, and the region of Rome, 4.2 million. Meanwhile, the smallest number of residents was recorded in the Spanish region of El Hierro, 11,290, followed by the Greek region of Evrytania, 17,428, and the Austrian region of Lungau, 20,164.