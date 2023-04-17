Judge decides not to remove court composition in Tallinna Sadam case

«I have no doubts about the impartiality of the judge and the lay judge in the Tallinna Sadam trial, but the fact that they have already seen the evidence does not seem impartial, so I propose to remove judge Kristina Valiste and lay judge Vladimir Simagin,» Rohtla said.

A new lay judge will start in the Tallinna Sadam trial, which started again on Tuesday. According to Rohtla, judge Kristina Valiste and lay judge Vladimir Simagin are in a completely different situation compared to the new lay judge.

He noted that the prosecutor's office has previously announced its intention to submit a request to consider the evidence published so far in the Tallinna Sadam trial as already published.

«With this, the new lay judge would be in a completely different situation compared to the rest of the court,» Rohtla said.

The defense attorneys of the other defendants supported Rohtla's request.

State Prosecutor Denis Tsasovskih said that the request is not justified and he asked that it be rejected.

«We were ready for the defense attorneys to make a request to remove the court composition at today's session, we just did not know for what reason,» Tsasovskih added.