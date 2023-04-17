Six people indicted for money laundering in Estonian branch of Danske Bank

According to the statement of charges, Juri Kidjajev, Erik Lidmets, Jevgeni Agnevstsikov, Mihhail Murnikov, Marko Teder and Natalja Komarova jointly committed money laundering on a large-scale basis from 2007 to 2015 by intentionally concealing the real owners of the money of suspected criminal origin transferred to Danske's bank accounts in Estonia and the origin and nature of the funds, spokespeople for the prosecutor's office said.

According to the information gathered in pretrial proceedings, the accused provided money laundering services to the tune of 1,611,963,711 US dollars and 6,074,878 euros.

«Money laundering crime requires a predicate crime. It means that in order to bring charges, it first needs to be proven that the money has been obtained through crime. In pretrial proceedings, we gathered information regarding various predicate crimes in international cooperation,» state prosecutor Maria Entsik said. «Eight predicate crimes committed in Russia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Switzerland, the United States and Iran have been included in the charges.»