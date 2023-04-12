ISS: Sanctions have impeded Russia in realizing its influence objectives

The ISS notes that, for years, Russia has sought to advance its interests through various networks of influence. Three key areas stand out: nationality/culture, religion and ideology. The activities in each area are amplified by harnessing the information space and economic networks.

«Nationality-based networks appear in the guise of the 'Russian compatriots abroad policy'. Networks of coordination councils are set up. Along with ethnic Russians and Russian culture, other peoples of the former Soviet Union are also engaged. Religion-based influence activities center around the Russian Orthodox Church, which formulates expedient religious justifications for the political and military choices of the Russian leadership,» it is said in the annual review.

According to the ISS, in the case of ideology, the focus is mainly on the combination of two factors: anti-fascism and traditionalism. Emphasizing anti-fascism is a way to lean into the shared experience of fighting against Nazi Germany. These arguments are also used in Russia»s influence operations in Europe, which appeal to historical memory and the events of World War II.

«With traditionalism, Russia»s ambition is to emerge as a champion of traditional values by construing Western societies as morally degenerate and futureless formations without an identity, history or culture, where satanism, homosexuality and anarchy run rampant, and the ability to reproduce intelligent elites has been lost. Russia, by contrast, is envisioned as upholding traditional values, placing importance on family and education and remaining true to its historical uniqueness, emphasizing the right to choose its own path and not to submit to the West, which would rather see Russia turned into a colony that provides mineral resources,» it is said in the annual review.