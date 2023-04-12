ISS: Russian media personality detained on suspicion of violating sanctions fled Estonia

«At the end of 2019, Sputnik Estonia, the local branch of Rossiya Segodnya, ceased operations in Estonia as a result of the European Union sanctions imposed on Dmitry Kiselyov, a major figure in Russian media propaganda and the head of the Russian state news agency Rossiya Segodnya. The former manager of Sputnik Estonia, Elena Cherysheva, and her husband, Mati-Dmitri Terestal, then founded the NGO Sprut Meedia, and in 2020, they launched a news website similar to the banned Sputnik Estonia, named Sputnik Meedia,» the ISS writes.

According to the ISS, Cherysheva and Terestal were detained in April 2022 on suspicion of violating an international

sanction and a sanction imposed by the Estonian government. The Office of the Prosecutor General requested Cherysheva«s arrest, which the court did not grant. Elena Cherysheva was banned from leaving her residence but began to violate the ban in late 2022. On Dec. 30, 2022, a court order was issued for her arrest.

According to public sources, Elena Cherysheva is currently working for the media in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine. In 2022, several more Russian activists, whose activities the ISS had assessed as damaging to Estonia»s security, left Estonia for Russia. Elena Cherysheva has been sought by the Police and Border Guard Board since January 2023.

Chief State Prosecutor Taavi Pern said in April 2022 that the criminal case was launched over suspected economic relations that have been banned with international sanctions.

«The European Union has established international sanctions due to the international crimes committed against the Ukrainian state and people. Violating these sanctions is a crime against peace,» he said.