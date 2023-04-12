Estonian parlt authorizes Kaja Kallas to form govt

The Estonian parliament on Wednesday decided to give prime minister candidate Kaja Kallas the authority to form a government.
Kallas made a presentation on the foundations of government formation already on Tuesday, but due to the end of working hours, no vote was reached, and the Q&A round continued at Wednesday's session. Each MP could ask the prime minister candidate up to two oral questions.
Altogether 59 MPs supported the granting of powers to the prime minister candidate to form a government, and 38 were against it. A majority of votes in favor was required for authorization.
After the session, members of the new Riigikogu composition will continue to form parliamentary groups and associations.