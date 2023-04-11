PM candidate Kaja Kallas in parlt: Coalition agreement has the face of war

«The purpose of increasing our defense spending is not to destroy our enemy, but to destroy our enemy's will to attack us,» she added.

Kallas noted that we need to rethink the state budget priorities and return to seeking a balanced state budget.

«It will not be easy, it will mean sacrifices for all of us, and I have to ask all people of Estonia for patience and understanding. Understanding that we are not doing it all because we like it, but because it needs to be done. If we do not fix the state finances now, it will be much, much harder to fix it in a few years,» Kallas said.

She pointed out that the state's debt burden has doubled in a few years, borrowing is no longer an alternative in a significantly more expensive credit environment, the state's reserves have been used up, and the only right way is to take a course towards a balanced state budget.

According to Kallas, current calculations indicate that it is necessary to cut expenses as well as increase the state's income. The prime minister candidate said that the coalition will revise the state budget.