Estonia 200 leader Lauri Hussar elected Riigikogu speaker

The new composition of the Riigikogu, which gathered for its opening session on Monday, elected Estonia 200 chairman Lauri Hussar as the speaker of the Riigikogu, although the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) tried to prevent it with protests.
Hussar received 59 votes, while EKRE chairman Martin Helme, who ran against him, received 20 votes. There were 22 invalid ballots and they were invalid because none of the boxes were marked or both boxes were marked.
Hussar was nominated as candidate by Estonia 200 MP Marek Reinaas, while Helme was nominated by EKRE MP Henn Polluaas.
After the nomination of the candidates, Helme and Polluaas tried to question the submission of Hussar's name as candidate with protests.
Both cited the fact that, according to the rules of procedure of the Riigikogu, the candidate for the speaker of the Riigikogu can be presented on behalf of a member of the Riigikogu, but not on behalf of a parliamentary group. The State Electoral Committee rejected both protests, because Reinaas, having said he nominated Hussar on behalf of the party's parliamentary group, was only wrong verbally, but everything was correct in writing.
Even after the counting of the ballots, EKRE presented a protest, this time it was done by Kalle Grunthal, while the content of the protest was the same. This time too, the protest was rejected. However, the State Electoral Committee stated that a complaint can be filed with the Supreme Court within three days if the protest is not satisfied.