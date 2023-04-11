Estonia 200 leader Lauri Hussar elected Riigikogu speaker

Hussar received 59 votes, while EKRE chairman Martin Helme, who ran against him, received 20 votes. There were 22 invalid ballots and they were invalid because none of the boxes were marked or both boxes were marked.

Hussar was nominated as candidate by Estonia 200 MP Marek Reinaas, while Helme was nominated by EKRE MP Henn Polluaas.

After the nomination of the candidates, Helme and Polluaas tried to question the submission of Hussar's name as candidate with protests.

Both cited the fact that, according to the rules of procedure of the Riigikogu, the candidate for the speaker of the Riigikogu can be presented on behalf of a member of the Riigikogu, but not on behalf of a parliamentary group. The State Electoral Committee rejected both protests, because Reinaas, having said he nominated Hussar on behalf of the party's parliamentary group, was only wrong verbally, but everything was correct in writing.