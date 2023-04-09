Coalition partners confirm composition of new govt

In the organization of higher education, the new coalition considers sustainable financing of higher education and the increase in the quality of higher education to be important. The coalition is guided by the principle that foreign students are important to Estonia because they increase the competitiveness of Estonian universities, while teaching foreign students the Estonian language so that they can contribute to the Estonian economy is also considered important.

«By 2027, we will switch all pre-school education in Estonia to the Estonian language, where children attend a common kindergarten, regardless of the language they speak at home. From the fall of 2024, every kindergartener is guaranteed Estonian-language or language immersion education according to their skills and abilities. By 2030, we will transfer all basic education in Estonia to the Estonian language, where children attend a common school, regardless of the language they speak at home. From the fall of 2024, every starting first grade student with a mother tongue other than Estonia is guaranteed Estonian-language or language immersion education according to their skills and abilities. When establishing a uniform Estonian school, we are guided by regional specificities and recommendations made by researchers, and if necessary, we will create an individual transition plan for the so-called Russian school,» it is said in the coalition agreement.