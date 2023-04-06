Estonian Consumer Protection Authority restricts access to 53 websites due to EU sanctions

The Estonian Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority has informed internet service providers of 53 domain names enabling users to watch television channels that have been sanctioned in the European Union.
«A public opinion poll commissioned by the Government Office reveals that respondents mentioning Russian channels as an important source of information has dropped from 33 percent to 11 percent and their perceived reliability from 40 percent to 18 percent. Based on these numbers, we can say that the work in protecting the Estonian information space has been effective,» director general of the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority Kristi Talving said in a press release.
In order to protect its information space and ensure compliance with sanctions, Estonia has restricted the availability of 195 websites and 51 television channels in total. The Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority continues monitoring TV channels and websites and informing communications service providers of the TV channels and websites access to which must be stopped in Estonia due to international sanctions.