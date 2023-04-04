Russia announces expulsion of Estonian diplomat

"The Estonian diplomat must leave the country by April 5. The corresponding note was handed over to our charge d'affaires in Moscow. This is not a surprise move on the part of Russia. Russia's claim that Estonia is to blame for the collapse of bilateral relations is ridiculous," Reinsalu said according to spokespeople.

The minister said that the work of the Estonian embassy in Moscow will not be interrupted and the embassy will continue its work.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 24 summoned the charge d'affaires of the Russian embassy to present a diplomatic note on declaring a member of the diplomatic staff of the embassy persona non grata. The activities of the person in question have violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and they have to leave Estonia by March 29, the Estonian ministry said.