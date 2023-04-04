Estonian DefMin: Politico article attempting to undermine unity of allies

The Estonian Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Tuesday that a recent article published by Politico contains lies and is a malicious attempt to undermine aid to Ukraine and the unity of allies.
According to ministry spokespeople, Estonia has never possessed nor sent Strelas to Ukraine and neither possessed nor acquired Stingers, as claimed by Politico.
"Estonia decided to send substantial amounts of military aid to Ukraine already before the Russian invasion, that is well before the European Peace Facility (EPF) system to aid Ukraine was set up. This included anti-tank systems, which were crucial to defend Kyiv in the early stage of the Russian invasion," it is said in the ministry's statement.
According to the ministry, Estonia has followed EPF rules in determining whether aid given to Ukraine is to be classified as book value or as replacement value. This is to help member states regain their capabilities and replenish stocks quickly, so they are able to reduce their security risk. In addition, every donation is validated by the EUMS clearing house mechanism. These rules apply to every member state equally.
"First, replacement value should only be used -- and Estonia had acted accordingly -- when production of a specific equipment is discontinued or such equipment is needed for the purpose of restoring essential military capabilities.
Second, equipment which does not fulfil these criteria are reimbursed at book value or even at zero value, which Estonia has also done in various cases," the ministry said.
According to the ministry, all weapons, equipment and ammo sent to Ukraine by Estonia have been fully functional and has been used also by the Estonian defense forces.
"We have done as much as possible to help Ukraine. On the battlefield, the effect is important, it makes no difference whether the equipment is used or brand new. Ukraine has appreciated Estonia’s help and has never complained about the quality of the equipment," it is said in the statement.
As Politico points out, Estonia has always said that its military aid to Ukraine is calculated based on recovery value, as this is the amount of investment Estonia needs to make to regain the donated capability, the ministry said.
"Last but not least, supporting Ukraine is not a competition and its core rationale is not about an EU reimbursement scheme. The stakes are much higher -- repelling aggression in 21st century Europe and preserving our security architecture," it is said in the statement.