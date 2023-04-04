Estonian DefMin: Politico article attempting to undermine unity of allies

According to ministry spokespeople, Estonia has never possessed nor sent Strelas to Ukraine and neither possessed nor acquired Stingers, as claimed by Politico.

"Estonia decided to send substantial amounts of military aid to Ukraine already before the Russian invasion, that is well before the European Peace Facility (EPF) system to aid Ukraine was set up. This included anti-tank systems, which were crucial to defend Kyiv in the early stage of the Russian invasion," it is said in the ministry's statement.

According to the ministry, Estonia has followed EPF rules in determining whether aid given to Ukraine is to be classified as book value or as replacement value. This is to help member states regain their capabilities and replenish stocks quickly, so they are able to reduce their security risk. In addition, every donation is validated by the EUMS clearing house mechanism. These rules apply to every member state equally.

"First, replacement value should only be used -- and Estonia had acted accordingly -- when production of a specific equipment is discontinued or such equipment is needed for the purpose of restoring essential military capabilities.