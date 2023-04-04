Hololei to take pay cut after changing jobs in Brussels

Hololei was forced out as the EU’s top transport official following Politico's revelations that he accepted free flights on Qatar Airways while his team negotiated a major aviation deal with the Gulf state.

In his new job, the Estonian official will maintain his top rank on the Commission's pay grade but will have to give up the so-called management allowance, which only applies to jobs with management responsibility and, according to an EU official, accounts for 4.2 percent of the total salary.

Last week, the EU’s anti-fraud office, formally known as OLAF, opened an investigation into Hololei following Politico's revelations that he accepted free flights on Qatar Airways.