Estonian president invites new Riigikogu composition to opening session on April 10

The results of the March 5 parliamentary elections came into effect at the end of last week, when the National Electoral Committee confirmed the names of members of the Riigikogu, the president's office said on Monday.

After that, the president is obliged within 10 days to convene the opening session of the new Riigikogu, where the head of state makes a speech, members of parliament take the oath of office and elect the board of the Riigikogu, and the prime minister announces the resignation of the current government.