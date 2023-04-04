Estonian president invites new Riigikogu composition to opening session on April 10

Estonian President Alar Karis on Monday signed the decision to invite the 15th Riigikogu to its first session next Monday, April 10, at 2 p.m.
The results of the March 5 parliamentary elections came into effect at the end of last week, when the National Electoral Committee confirmed the names of members of the Riigikogu, the president's office said on Monday.
After that, the president is obliged within 10 days to convene the opening session of the new Riigikogu, where the head of state makes a speech, members of parliament take the oath of office and elect the board of the Riigikogu, and the prime minister announces the resignation of the current government.
The Reform Party won 37 seats, the Estonian Conservative People's Party 17 seats, the Center Party 16 seats, Estonia 200 14 seats, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) nine seats and Isamaa eight seats in the new Riigikogu.