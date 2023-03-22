Party ratings: EKRE losing support, Estonia 200 gaining ground

The latest survey results show that Reform is supported by 29.3 percent, EKRE by 17.9 percent, and the Center Party by 15.7 percent of voting-age citizens. Support for Reform remained stable over the week while that for both EKRE and Center declined by one percentage point.

The top three are followed by Estonia 200 with 14.4 percent, the second prospective junior coalition partner Social Democratic Party (SDE) with 9.5 percent and Isamaa with 8.1 percent. Support for Estonia 200 grew by 1.3 percentage points week over week and that for SDE by 1.4 percentage points.

The results from the past week show that the Reform Party is supported by 29.3 percent of the respondents, EKRE by 17.1 percent and Estonia 200 by 15.5 percent. The top three is followed by the Center Party with 14.2 percent, SDE with 11.9 percent and Isamaa with 7.5 percent.

Researcher at the University of Tartu Martin Molder said that the general levels of relative support show that support for the Reform Party is stabilizing at one percentage point below 30 percent, whereas the ratings of Center and EKRE are in decline. Meanwhile, Estonia 200 has caught up with the latter two at great speed. Over the coming weeks, differences between support for said three parties are expected to narrow further. SDE has likewise improved its footing while no particular trends have been observed in the support for Isamaa.