EU approves Estonia's initiative to jointly send 1 mln artillery shells to Ukraine

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu welcomed the EU's agreement in principle to give Ukraine one million artillery shells as part of a joint procurement within 12 months.

"Ukraine urgently needs additional ammunition to defend itself and the security of Europe," he said, adding that the EU's political decision is an important step in protecting the security of Ukraine and of all Europe.

The agreement will now be forwarded to the European Council for approval on March 23-24.

Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur said that the aim of the initiative from Estonia is to provide Ukraine with urgently needed military aid as fast as possible and increase the European defense industry's manufacturing capabilities.

"Above all, Ukraine needs ammunition right now and today we put the clear objective in writing -- to send at least one million 155 mm caliber rounds of ammunition to Ukraine within the next 12 months,” Pevkur explained.

In addition to the political agreement, it now must be ensured that the mechanism chosen for carrying out the joint procurement is capable of meeting the objectives.