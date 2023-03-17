Acquisition of education to be made mandatory until the age of 18

«Because our school education is only mandatory until grade nine, we lose 2,000 children after that who drop out of the system. They're mainly boys,» the prime minister said. «We will make the acquisition of education or learning a trade mandatory until the age of 18 so that everyone can have at least some trade or education prospects.»

The prime minister said that for students who start grade nine in 2024, the obligation to acquire education does not end with said grade but until they turn 18 or finish learning a trade.

Kallas added that even a bachelor's degree does not ensure the ability to cope these days, and with basic education alone, coping is even harder.