Final respects paid to Estonian volunteer Ivo Jurak in Kyiv

«He was our brother, a real soldier, who also defended Estonia's freedom here in Ukraine!» fellow soldiers said when bidding the last farewell to the Estonian.

Almost the entire unit Jurak was part of, which was pulled out of the battles of Bakhmut shortly after his death, was present at the ceremony. Many were wounded, but still showed up to pay their last respects. Many got down on their knees in front of the coffin as a sign of respect.

«You will always be with us, Ivo! When victory comes, it will be your victory too, because you helped us in this,» said a soldier by the nom de guerre of Sokol, speaking on behalf of the unit.

Capt. Ivo Jurak, former officer of the Estonian defense forces, lay in coffin in his uniform of the Estonian defense forces. An Estonian tricolor had been placed around the coffin and his officer's cap was placed on his hands.

Ambassador Kaimo Kuusk, paying tribute to Jurak on behalf of Estonia, gave a short speech.