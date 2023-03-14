EU launches inquiry into Hololei's free flights to Qatar

A spokesperson for the Commission announced at a daily briefing for journalists on Monday that it is looking into whether Henrik Hololei, the director general for Mobility and Transport, violated the EU’s rules on avoiding a conflict of interest.

The Estonian official flew business class for free on Qatar Airways nine times between 2015 and 2021, according to details obtained by Politico through freedom of information requests. Six of the free flights occurred while the market access agreement was being put together, and four of these were paid for by the government of Qatar or a group with links to Qatar, prompting accusations of a conflict of interest.

On Monday the spokesperson said: "We have referred the matter to our competent authorities in the European Commission, and they are looking into the missions that were performed with contribution from third parties." She added that the internal probe will assess whether Hololei's behavior amounts to a conflict of interest.

The spokesperson said that sanctions will depend on the probe's findings, and will be consistent with the EU's staff regulations.