First Estonian reportedly killed in Ukraine

According to information available to the public, Jurak is the first Estonian to lose their life in the war. Jurak had been fighting as part of the Ukrainian Foreign Legion since last fall.

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu expressed his condolences to the next of kin of volunteer fighter Ivo Jurak, who died in the war in Ukraine.

«As far as is known, he is the first Estonian citizen to die since the beginning of the full-scale aggression. We will remember him,» Reinsalu wrote on social media.

«We stand by Ukraine as a country and people. The Republic of Estonia will provide the necessary consular assistance in connection with the death of an Estonian citizen,» the minister added.