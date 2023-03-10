Estonian govt buys Paldiski LNG quay with port territory for EUR 31 mln

"After today's purchase transaction, the next task of the Stockpiling Agency is to continue preparations for the completion of the development of the port as a whole by the autumn of this year at the latest; the provision of gas infrastructure and connection to it are the competence of the gas system operator Elering. The aim of the Stockpiling Agency is to create the capacity to provide port services compliant with international standards for the vessels mooring in Pakrineeme harbor," the CEO noted.

"In summary, Estonia will have the independent capacity to receive LNG by sea, the energy security of both the country and the wider region will increase, and companies in the region will have a third alternative for importing natural gas besides the ports of Klaipeda and Inkoo with LNG reception capacity," he added.

Marti Haal, board member of Pakrineeme Sadam, described the deal as unprofitable for the developers of the quay.