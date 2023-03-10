Estonian Internal Security Service detains Aivo Peterson

The Internal Security Service detained three men on suspicion of establishing relations against the Republic of Estonia. This is an initial suspicion, which may change or be specified in the course of the proceedings.

Among those detained are two Estonian citizens and one Russian citizen with an Estonian residence permit. One of the detainees is Aivo Peterson, the daily writes.

Since the preliminary procedural steps regarding all three are still ongoing, it is not possible to answer more detailed questions about the investigation at this time, the Internal Security Service said.

The criminal proceedings are being conducted by the Internal Security Service and led by the Office of the Prosecutor General.