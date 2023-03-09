Reform leader Kallas says cost savings must be sought in every area

According to Kallas, the state's financial situation is quite difficult at the moment.

«We definitely need to make major reforms to maintain the country in this form. All the coalition partners agreed that we need to look into every area, what we are doing and how we are doing it, and whether it is possible to do it in a different way to save costs,» she said.

According to Kallas, the representatives of the Reform Party, Estonia 200 and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) are kicking off coalition talks by looking into every area. On Thursday, they will talk about the big picture, how different political parties see it, so that the partners are in a single information space. From there, the talks will proceed by field with discussions of what should be done in one or another field.

Kallas said that there are a number of issues that have been stuck behind the fact that there was no agreement on these issues in the previous coalitions.

«Now we will see if we can get these out from behind the stump, so to speak, in this coalition,» she added.