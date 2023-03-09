Estonian defense forces, Kaitseliit to get new machine guns this year

The new weapons will replace the MG3 and KSP-58 machine guns currently in use.

«In the first phase of the procurement, there were six bidders, of which one other bidder made the final bid in addition to IWI,» Ramil Lipp, category manager for armaments at the Center for Defense Investment, said.

«The procurement was favored by the timing in the market situation. Both of the major manufacturers that made it to the final round had production lines running, which in turn influenced the price in our favor. Thanks to good timing and preparation, we managed to get the machine guns at very good prices and with a very fast delivery time, which is one of the important aspects in current armament projects,» Lipp added.

Regarding the procurement of machine guns, the wish was that the machine guns meet Estonia's conditions.

«For example, the design of the stock was adjusted, a heat cover was added on top of the barrel and the adjustment scope of the bipod was increased according to our needs,» Lipp added.