Estonian ForMin summons Georgian ambassador

"The foreign agent bill that passed the first reading in the Georgian parliament raises serious questions about the prospects of democracy in Georgia. The law is in clear conflict with Georgia’s ambition so far for rapid Euro-Atlantic integration," Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said.

According to the minister, it contradicts European values and is counterproductive to meeting the 12 priorities needed for obtaining EU candidate country status.

"Implementing the law will lead to silencing independent media and civil society and will make it more difficult to carry out Estonia’s development cooperation projects in Georgia. We call on the Georgian parliament to responsibly consider the real interests of the country and retract the bill. We also call on the government of Georgia to respect people’s right to peaceful protest," he added.