Coalition talks start in Stenbock House

«We want to reach an agreement that will improve the lives of all people in Estonia. The Reform Party's priorities are to firmly protect Estonia in the coming years, improve the livelihood of Estonian people and launch economic growth based on the green turn,» Reform Party leader Kaja Kallas said.

«For the Social Democrats, the main focus of the negotiations is on people's coping and the reduction of regional inequality, as well as jobs, climate issues and supporting social groups in need of help,» SDE chairman Lauri Laanemets said.

«Estonia 200 is setting education reform, the implementation of the green turn and the launch of the concept of a personal state as the priorities of the coalition negotiations. The voters have given us a mandate to make big decisions,» Estonia 200 chairman Lauri Hussar said.