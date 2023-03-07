Reform Party invites SDE, Estonia 200 to govt coalition talks

«We unanimously decided in the board that our common ground is broadest with SDE and Estonia 200. We're hoping to arrive at an agreement on the principles to defend Estonia in the upcoming years, improve the wellbeing of Estonian people and launch economic growth based on a green reform,» leader of the Reform Party Kaja Kallas said.

The board has approved the party's delegation for the coalition negotiations consisting of Kallas, Timo Suslov, Mart Vorklaev, Erkki Keldo and Gerrit Maesalu.

SDE decides on delegation for coalition talks

The board of the Estonian Social Democratic Party (SDE) decided at Tuesday's extraordinary meeting to accept the Reform Party's proposal to start coalition talks and established a negotiation delegation including party chairman Lauri Laanemets, deputy chair Riina Sikkut, board member Jevgeni Ossinovski and Piret Hartman.

If necessary, other members of the party and the board will also be included in the negotiations according to the topics, spokespeople for the party said.

For the Social Democrats, the important topics in the coalition talks are the coping of the people of Estonia and the fight against wage poverty, issues related to the environment and climate, as well as regional development.