Reform Party leader says party wants to form govt as soon as possible

Kallas said that the party's board discussed the pros and cons of all combinations in depth on Monday morning and there are at least four possible options.

«Several matters remained on the table in the board that should be discussed with other party leaders before we can make a concrete proposal. Therefore, I will take the time and see the leaders of the other parties. Then we'll come back to the board,» Kallas told journalists on Monday.

Once the Reform Party has launched coalition talks, it intends to arrive at the finish line, according to Kallas.

«This time, we will hold negotiations for a four-year agreement. That means we have a lot of topics to discuss,» she added.

Reform plans to arrive at concrete proposals within the next few days, Kallas said. She also affirmed that voters' wishes, or parties' poll results, must also be taken into consideration when assigning ministerial posts in the possible government.

«Our desire is to form the government fast and we will not delay,» she said. «It doesn't depend on us but our concrete coalition partners.»