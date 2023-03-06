Having discussed the post-election situation for nearly two hours on Monday, the board of the Reform Party did not make any concrete decisions regarding government coalition talks, but leader of the party Kaja Kallas said that the goal is to form the government as soon as possible.
Reform Party leader says party wants to form govt as soon as possible
Kallas said that the party's board discussed the pros and cons of all combinations in depth on Monday morning and there are at least four possible options.
«Several matters remained on the table in the board that should be discussed with other party leaders before we can make a concrete proposal. Therefore, I will take the time and see the leaders of the other parties. Then we'll come back to the board,» Kallas told journalists on Monday.
Once the Reform Party has launched coalition talks, it intends to arrive at the finish line, according to Kallas.
«This time, we will hold negotiations for a four-year agreement. That means we have a lot of topics to discuss,» she added.
Reform plans to arrive at concrete proposals within the next few days, Kallas said. She also affirmed that voters' wishes, or parties' poll results, must also be taken into consideration when assigning ministerial posts in the possible government.
«Our desire is to form the government fast and we will not delay,» she said. «It doesn't depend on us but our concrete coalition partners.»
As complaints have been lodged against the election results, reviewing them takes nearly a month and until then the results cannot be announced officially.
When asked which political power she would call first, the Reform Party leader said she would start with the one that is not already on the phone.
«I have some two to three questions for each of them. Firstly, we'll talk things through and then sit down at the table for coalition talks. I have gone through the programs and mapped out the common ground, but it's the part that is said out loud that matters,» Kallas noted.
The Reform Party leader said that she is known for debating and defending her principles.
«It is not a bad thing that I don't agree to just anything. I try to justify why I believe what I believe. I think that everyone at that table comprehends the responsibility,» she added.