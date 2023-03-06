EKRE submits request for information about e-voting system to State Electoral Office

In the request for information, EKRE draws attention to the fact that in the operation of an electronic system, a log is stored in which information about the processes of the system is stored, that is, to put it simply: who did what, where and when?

EKRE is requesting the issue of voter identification logs for use by the voter application; vote creation logs; collector service key verification logs; SK ID timestamp issuance logs; confirmation of the initial state of the e-vote ballot box, which shows that no vote has been entered in advance and no «pseudo identity code» or voter; e-vote ballot box input interface log and output interface log; mixing activity log; connection logs of network devices, which show the start and end addresses of the connections; network device administration logs and interface configurations, information on data packet transmission configurations and a description of the system's high availability structure.

EKRE also wants information on who are the administrators, developers and other personnel of the e-voting system who had direct access to the e-voting system during the 2023 Riigikogu election period.

EKRE chairman Martin Helme said that the party's representatives did not participate in e-voting observation and the so-called recounting of e-votes that took place on Monday because the State Electoral Office does not disclose important information there.

«We do not want a spectacle, but real answers about how the e-votes came together. If the National Electoral Committee does not issue the information, the party will turn to the court,» Helme said.