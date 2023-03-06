EKRE submits request for information about e-voting system to State Electoral Office

The Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) sent a request for information to the State Electoral Office, in which it requests the release of information stored in the logs of the e-voting system as well as information about the developers of the system and the persons granted direct access to it.
In the request for information, EKRE draws attention to the fact that in the operation of an electronic system, a log is stored in which information about the processes of the system is stored, that is, to put it simply: who did what, where and when?
EKRE is requesting the issue of voter identification logs for use by the voter application; vote creation logs; collector service key verification logs; SK ID timestamp issuance logs; confirmation of the initial state of the e-vote ballot box, which shows that no vote has been entered in advance and no «pseudo identity code» or voter; e-vote ballot box input interface log and output interface log; mixing activity log; connection logs of network devices, which show the start and end addresses of the connections; network device administration logs and interface configurations, information on data packet transmission configurations and a description of the system's high availability structure.
EKRE also wants information on who are the administrators, developers and other personnel of the e-voting system who had direct access to the e-voting system during the 2023 Riigikogu election period.
EKRE chairman Martin Helme said that the party's representatives did not participate in e-voting observation and the so-called recounting of e-votes that took place on Monday because the State Electoral Office does not disclose important information there.
«We do not want a spectacle, but real answers about how the e-votes came together. If the National Electoral Committee does not issue the information, the party will turn to the court,» Helme said.
On Tuesday, the party will submit information about violations of election procedures to the State Electoral Office.