Reform Party snatches 37 seats in parlt as election winner

The Reform Party gained 31.2 percent of the vote in the elections, ahead of the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE), which received 16.1 percent of the votes. This result will give EKRE 17 seats in the new Riigikogu, a result smaller by two compared with the 2019 elections.

The Center Party was third with 15.3 percent of the votes, giving them 16 seats in the Riigikogu, down by 10 compared with the previous parliament composition.

A newcomer in parliament is Estonia 200, which collected 13.3 percent of votes and, with that, snatched 14 seats.

With 9.3 percent of the votes, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) will continue in the new composition with nine MPs, losing one seat compared with the previous Riigikogu composition.

The last party to make it into parliament is Isamaa with 8.2 percent of votes. This gives the party eight seats in parliament, meaning they will lose four seats compared with the previous composition.

Those who did not make it into parliament include the Estonian United Left Party, the Right-wingers, the Greens and independent candidates with 2.4 percent, 2.3 percent, 1 percent and 1 percent of the votes, respectively.

Kaja Kallas most popular candidate among party leaders

Reform Party leader Kaja Kallas collected the highest number of votes among Estonian party leaders in Sunday's parliamentary elections with the support of 31,821 voters.

In second place was Center Party leader Juri Ratas with 7,675 votes, followed by Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) leader Martin Helme with 4,599 votes, Estonia 200 chairman Lauri Hussar with 3,343 votes and Isamaa leader Helir-Valdor Seeder with 2,687 votes.