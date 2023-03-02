Estonian privately held airline Nyxair will start transporting passengers on the route from the Estonian southwestern sea resort Pärnu to the capital city of Finland from May 25.
Pärnu to get air link with Helsinki again this summer
Flights on the route linking Pärnu and the Vantaa airport in Helsinki will depart on Thursdays and Sundays, the Pärnu city government said.
The route was also operated in cooperation between Pärnu businesses, the local government and Nyxair last summer. An almost 60-percent passenger load factor was achieved, which showed that there is clear interest in the connection.
The city government said that the Finnish market is very important for Pärnu and the 40-minute flight enables Finnish tourists to get to Pärnu faster and more conveniently. At the Matka travel fair, the largest tourism fair in the Nordic countries, held in Helsinki in January, there was also great interest in Pärnu as a destination and flight connection.