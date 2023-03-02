Police fine person who refuses to remove flowers from destroyed tank exhibit

Since the tank destroyed by the defenders of Ukraine has been up for display on Freedom Square, the police have responded to several calls from the exhibit site, most recently on Monday evening.

Head of the East-Harju police department Roger Kumm said that the police were dispatched to the tank at around 6 p.m. on Monday because a conflict had emerged between groups of young people over flowers having been placed on the tank.

"Some of the young people around the tank left already before the patrol arrived. The police officers spoke with the young people at the site and determined the cause of the conflict and the situation was resolved peacefully," Kumm said.

The police have also been speaking to people previously when responding to disturbances reported by a security company hired to ensure public order near the exhibit, he added.

On a daily basis, public order is ensured at the exhibit by the security company. The police intervene when there is a need for it, for example when public order is violated or when someone's life and health are in danger.

Kumm pointed out that people placing flowers on the tank is not a welcome activity.

"This tank is an exhibit portraying the atrocities of war and it is incomprehensible what purpose these flowers are meant to serve. There are other ways for commemorating the victims of the war. Therefore, bringing flowers or any other items to the tank is not welcome," he said.

The Russian T-72 tank destroyed by the defenders of Ukraine will remain on display on Freedom Square until March 2.