Health Board advises Tartu V Spa customers to monitor their health.

This was not a routine check, but the Health Board checked various places that an elderly risk group patient with legionellosis, whose health condition is serious, came into contact with.

Head of the southern regional department of the Health Board, Tiia Luht, said that as soon as the Health Board received confirmation of the presence of Legionella bacteria in large quantities, the representatives of both the Kvartal shopping center and V Spa were informed and the provision of services in the spa center was stopped.

«On Thursday we will be sampling even more and trying to find out the extent of the contamination, then V Spa will carry out a chlorine shock together with heating up the boilers and additional cleaning of all kinds of places. V Spa can open its doors to visitors after the test results are within normal limits,» Luht said.