Estonian economy contracted by 1.3 pct in 2022

«In general, it seems that households spent less on goods while the main increase occurred in their spending on leisure and related services,» said Muursepp.

At the end of 2022, there was also a decline in government consumption, which fell by 1.3 percent. Investments grew by 13.1 percent in the fourth quarter, which sets them apart from the overall trend. The biggest positive impact can be attributed to the investments of non-financial corporations in transport equipment, 164 percent, and in other buildings and structures, 20 percent, and to households' investments in dwellings, 29 percent. The biggest negative impact came from the investments of non-financial corporations in other machinery and equipment, -34 percent.

Muursepp said that foreign trade was similarly affected by the prevailing downward trends. Exports fell by 6.5 percent. The growth rate of imports slowed down and was 3.3 percent. In trade in goods, both exports and imports decreased. Exports and imports were primarily influenced by trade in electricity, crude petroleum and natural gas, chemical products, and computers and electronic equipment. In trade in services, there was a modest fall in exports, by 0.7 percent, while imports continued robust growth, 15.7 percent. In the latter, trade in computer services and various transport services had the biggest impact.