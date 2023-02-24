Estonia joins 34 states in pledge to support ban on Russia, Belarus in intl sports events

The joint statement says that the situation on the ground in Ukraine has only worsened since February 2022. The ministers said that they firmly believe that, given there has been no change in the situation regarding the Russian aggression in Ukraine, and as an imperative for fairness and solidarity towards the Ukrainian athletes whose facilities have been destroyed and who have had to leave their country, or stay to fight for the defense of Ukraine in which very many have lost their lives, there is no practical reason to move away from the exclusion regime for Russian and Belarusian athletes.