Estonian PM in Munich: Faith in Ukraine's victory also guarantees help needed for victory

The prime minister also met with the president of Moldova, the prime minister of North Macedonia, members of the US Congress, and members of the German and British parliaments.

Kallas said that one of the most important messages of Saturday's lunch discussion «One year later -- Ukraine's fight for freedom and what will happen next» was from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

«Kuleba stressed that, in addition to supporting Ukraine, we must also believe in Ukraine and its victory. A year ago, here in Munich, few believed that Ukraine could stand up to Russia,» Kallas said. «All the people of Estonia are with Ukraine. If we believe that Ukraine will win, then we can also provide the kind of assistance that is necessary to win,» she added.

The main task of the supporters of Ukraine is to provide rapid military assistance to Ukraine.

«Ukraine needs certainty that the sending of weapons and ammunition will continue in a quantity sufficient to win the war,» Kallas said. The prime minister added that in order for Ukraine to win, it is necessary to increase the production capacity of the European defence industry.