Environment minister reducing prescribed cut to 9,180 hectares

The reduction of the area for regeneration cutting during the period from 2023 to 2027 concerns pine stands the most and to a smaller degree also birch, aspen and other tree species. The volume of felling necessary due to bark beetle damage will be added the to the planned 9,180 hectares, the Ministry of the Environment said.

Kallas said that forest management has exceeded the environment's tolerance threshold and the fastest way to improve the situation is to reduce the prescribed cut in state-owned forests.

«Estonian forests and environment have waited long enough for logging volumes to finally be reduced. Forests are not merely an asset because of the wood derived from them but also because of their biodiversity. Our forests are home to at least 20,000 species whom forest management must take into consideration,» Kallas said in a press release.