Estonian PM in Munich: Putin, all other criminals will be held accountable

Kallas underscored that everyone behind the crime of aggression must be brought to justice.

«The crime of aggression is the crime of the Russian leadership. Putin and all other criminals must know that the day is coming when they are all held accountable,» she said. «It is also a question about how to prevent past atrocities from being repeated.»

The prime minister pointed out that Russia has never had to bear responsibility for its crimes -- on the contrary, each of its aggressions has been followed by new ones.

«We had the Nuremberg and Tokyo trials but there has never been a Moscow trial and it has left Russia with a sense of impunity. We must terminate the endless circle of Russia's subjugation wars and send a clear signal that no one from the Russian elite is untouchable,» Kallas said, adding that it we fail in this, nobody can feel safe because unpunished crimes encourage new atrocities.

The Estonian premier noted that more and more countries are cooperating to create an international special tribunal to prosecute Russia's aggression crime. In addition to the aggression crime, it is also crucial to investigate war crimes, the crime of genocide and crimes against humanity, and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

«In this regard, the International Criminal Court has an important role,» she said.