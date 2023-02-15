Parliament passes bill on removing Soviet-era monuments

«In the proceedings of the Riigikogu, the transition period set for complying with the new requirements was extended from three months to six. This means that within half a year from the entry into force of the amendments, structures and other buildings must be brought into line with the requirements added to the Building Code. National supervision of compliance with the requirements of the Building Code is carried out by local governments. Therefore, if the owner does not act, it is the task of the local government to ensure that the buildings are brought in line with the requirements or moved, taking into account the specifics of each individual case,» she added.