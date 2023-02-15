UAE's Edge Group acquires majority stake in Estonia-based Milrem Robotics

The transaction is the largest foreign investment in Estonia's defense industry, and will see Milrem Robotics join Edge as a new entity within its Platforms & Systems cluster, complementing the group's existing multi-domain capabilities, Edge Group said in a press release.

Established in 2013, Milrem Robotics' mission is to provide innovative robotic solutions for challenging environments. It specializes in the development of intelligent unmanned ground vehicles, robotic warfare solutions, Concept of Operations (CONOPS) and doctrine level warfare analysis. Its main products are the THeMIS and Multiscope unmanned ground vehicles, the Type-X unmanned combat vehicle, and the MIFIK land vehicle autonomy package. The first two are intended to support dismounted soldiers and for commercial purposes such as forestry and firefighting, respectively. The Type-X is a wingman for mechanized defense units.

Milrem Robotics' products have been sold to 16 countries, eight of which are NATO members: the United States, Estonia, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Milrem Robotics will continue to be based in the Estonian capital Tallinn, and also operates offices in Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, and the USA, employing approximately 200 personnel.