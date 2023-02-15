Sergei Tsaulin stripped of Estonian residence permit for incitement to hatred

Pursuant to the Aliens Act, the residence permit of an alien can be terminated if the alien constitutes a threat to public order and national security. Tsaulin left Estonia on the evening of Feb. 14.

Tsaulin has been actively spreading the Russian Federation's hostile propaganda for a long time. A tool of the Kremlin, he has been inciting to national and political hatred under the guise of antifascist movement for years.

He has also been one of the leaders of the Immortal Regiment (Bessmertny Polk) march and led the non-profit organization Venemaa Kaasmaalased Euroopas (Russian Compatriots in Europe) to implement Russia's polarization policy.