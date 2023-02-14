Finance Ministry says income tax reform the most expensive election promise

A mechanism promised by SDE geared at increasing the minimum salary would also have a great impact totaling close to 250 million euros. The measure includes compensation from the state for a certain time period. The cost of a promise by Estonia 200 to further increase child benefits as well as that of a pledge by Center to earmark 1.5 percent of GDP for universities are in the same ballpark, according to Kaarna.

The analyst noted that none of the parties stand out in terms of the cost of their election promises -- all of them have major expensive promises and there are also matters that have been included in several parties' programs. At the same time, in the view of the Ministry of Finance, a greater level of detail should be demanded from political parties in their promises, since at the moment a large part of the programs are not formulated precisely enough to provide any assessment as to their cost.