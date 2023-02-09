Estonia saw minor decrease in crime in 2022

The number of drug crimes registered during the year fell 23 percent and a similar reduction took place in crimes against the family and minors. Although crimes against the person were the second most common crime, their number decreased by five percent year over year.

The number of registered computer crimes dropped by a quarter, marking the first decline in these crimes in a decade.

The number of registered sexual crimes dropped 19 percent. This was mainly due to a reduction in the registration of contact and non-contact offenses against children.

The number of manslaughters, murders and attempts thereof in 2022 was the same as a year earlier, 27, resulting in 18 deaths, which is the smallest such figure since Estonia regained its independence. Overall, there were six percent fewer violent crimes than in the previous year.

In 2021, the number of offenses committed by minors fell to its lowest level in a decade. In 2022, the number remained at the same level. Last year, 737 crimes committed by minors were recorded, four percent fewer than the year before. However, the number of misdemeanors committed by minors was up by one percent at 3,443.