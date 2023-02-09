Estonian diaspora in Ireland turns to PM re Ryanair stopping Tallinn-Dublin flights

In the letter, the diaspora notes that Tallinn Airport's decision and Ryanair's reaction to it mark a very painful fundamental life change for Estonians living in Ireland.

«Our appeal is a summary of the community members' week-long discussions, which shows how big the impact of a narrowly commercial decision is on Estonianness. The Estonian community in Ireland was formed after 2004. This is the largest group of new emigrants, where the traditions of previous generations of emigrants are absent,» the signatories write.

«We are direct consumers of Estonian culture and therefore open and sensitive to the availability of communication opportunities in Estonian. Ryanair is a good example here. When cheap direct flights started in 2010 and ticket prices initially fell tenfold, the local social scene also slowly moved to the homeland. Now that there are no direct flights, a lot will change for us,» they add.

Estonians in Ireland are faced with three concerns when visiting home by way of layover.